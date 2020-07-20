Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) warned that if President Donald Trump doesn’t win his state, which has gone red every presidential election since 1976, that “it’s all over” in the 2020 election.

“In Texas, the stakes are especially high,” Cruz said in a video posted on his Facebook Sunday. “Texas is the single biggest target for the left in 2020, politically speaking. There’s 38 electoral votes at stake. There’s a U.S. Senate seat at stake. Texas is the key for national domination for years to come. If Democrats win Texas, it’s all over.”

“If we don’t win Texas, we don’t win the White House,” Cruz continued. “We lose control of the Washington. We lose the precious freedoms Texans and all Americans that we believe in such as the right of free speech, to peacefully express our views. Such as the right to religious liberty, to practice your religion free of government getting in the way. Such as the Second Amendment, the right to protect yourself, your family, and your home from harm.”

Early polls have shown Texas as a possible swing state in the 2020 election after Trump won the state by nine points over Hillary Clinton in 2016. A Fox poll from June 25 found former Vice President Joe Biden up one point for the second-highest prize in the electoral college. Even an OAN poll from last week has Biden and Trump statistically tied in Texas.

Texas has not voted Democrat in 44 years. The last time was when the state voted for Jimmy Carter in 1976. In this century, Republicans have won the state by double digits in all but one presidential election — Trump’s victory over Clinton in 2016.

Watch above, via Cruz’s Facebook page.

