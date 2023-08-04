CNN Interview With Giuliani Adviser Turns Into Shouting Match: ‘That’s Not True! That’s Not True!’

A conversation between CNN host Laura Coates and Rudy Giuliani’s political adviser Ted Goodman devolved into a shouting match on Thursday following former President Donald Trump’s arraignment in Washington, D.C.

While the CNN Primetime interview was already tense after Goodman repeatedly interrupted Coates, the conversation became even more heated after Coates said Giuliani had “recently actually admitted that his statements [about the 2020 election] were defamatory.”

“That’s not true. That’s not true,” Goodman protested. “He did not admit. He did not admit. He didn’t admit to anything of the sort.”

Coates continued, “I believe what he admitted to, that he was still preserving his First Amendment rights. He did not believe that damages actually could be attached to it, but that he did agree that the statements that he made with respect to two election workers were inaccurate.”

Goodman shook his head and interrupted, “He did not admit a single thing. What he did was make a legal maneuver in order to get to a point in the case that allows for a motion to dismiss. To suggest anything else— you’re a lawyer!”

“Oh, I am,” Coates shot back.

“Yes, so to suggest anything else is disingenuous,” Goodman argued.

A few minutes later, after Goodman listed Giuliani’s achievements as the former mayor of New York, Coates said, “I understand the reference points. He’s also no longer a barred attorney based on his conduct as what he has done recently.”

“That’s not true! That’s not true!” Goodman protested again. “I don’t believe that’s true. Those hearings are ongoing. Those bar hearings are ongoing.”

As Coates continued to talk, Goodman pushed back, “I want to clarify one thing, though. He is— those are ongoing proceedings with the Bar Association. Those are ongoing proceedings.”

The conversation continued:

Coates: “Ted, my final question to you. Has he been approached with respect to a possible plea arrangement? And if he were by special counsel, would he take it?” Goodman: “My understanding is, to this point, he hasn’t heard from special counsel, and I want to thank you for giving us the opportunity this evening to give our perspective and we hope to talk again soon.” Coates: “Great, but before you go, answer my final question, which was if he were approached with a plea—” Goodman: “Look, I’m not in a position to give you an answer on that question, so again, I want to thank you for giving me the opportunity this evening and allowing us to give you our perspective on what’s happening here in this just ridiculous assault on the First Amendment.” Coates: “I look forward to that answer when it comes.”

Watch above via CNN.

