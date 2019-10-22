The Intercept’s Mehdi Hasan ripped the “gutless” anonymous Trump administration official writing a book now, saying if they’ve got some dire warning for the country, they should say it publicly.

CNN White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond told Jake Tapper it’s “highly unusual” they’re staying anonymous, suggesting this will help feed into the president’s “deep state narrative “by releasing an entire book on that premise.”

Hasan said, “I rarely agree with Donald J. Trump, but when he called this person gutless, I kind of agreed.”

He continued, “If this person has all this information, is eyewitness to all of this chaos and lawlessness, come out. Say it in your own name, testify in front of Congress, talk to the media. There’s an impeachment inquiry going on right now.”

Hasan also argued if the person is remaining anonymous to help protect America from within, based on everything that’s happened since the op-ed came out, he’s not seeing much indication they’ve done that.

Mary Katharine Ham agreed they should put their name on it and said this whole thing is “tiresome.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]