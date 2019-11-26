An anonymous senior White House official bashed the other anonymous senior White House official, who authored the newly-released book A Warning, in an article for the Daily Caller, Tuesday, calling them a “coward” and a “traitor” with a big ego.

In a disclaimer before the article, the Daily Caller explained that it was “publishing this anonymous op-ed at the request of the author, a senior official in the Trump administration whose identity is known to us and whose career would be jeopardized by its disclosure.”

The anonymous official started the piece by calling out the other anonymous official’s “book-length diatribe in defense of the Deep State.”

“There is nothing honorable about this anonymous author. It would be honorable to serve and carry out the agenda of the president,” the official proclaimed. “It would be honorable to resign on principle rather than serve an agenda he disagrees with. He does neither, making him both a coward, and a traitor.”

“The comedy of this coward is that he thinks his stories are newsworthy, when in fact his disclosures have mostly been duds. Sadly, we work with him. We know he is real,” they continued, adding, “We watch him block the President’s agenda, and we fight bureaucratic scum like him every day.”

The anonymous official then claimed that they “have narrowed the author down to three men who maintain false allegiances with unsuspecting insiders,” and accused the official of “betraying the president and our Constitution” because of a big “ego.”

The word “traitor” was used to refer to the official three times during the article.

