Anonymous Hackers Reportedly Take Over Multiple Russian TV Channels to Broadcast Messages Opposing Ukrainian Invasion

Anonymous, the “hactivist” collective movement, claimed credit Sunday for taking over multiple television and streaming channels in Russia to broadcast messages that opposed the invasion of Ukraine.

A Twitter account associated with Anonymous posted a tweet with a short video clip. Several media outlets confirmed the report, including The Kyiv Independent and Radio Free Europe in Belarus.

The hacking collective #Anonymous hacked into the Russian streaming services Wink and Ivi (like Netflix) and live TV channels Russia 24, Channel One, Moscow 24 to broadcast war footage from Ukraine [today] pic.twitter.com/hzqcXT1xRU — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) March 6, 2022

⚡️Hacking group Anonymous interrupts Russian state TV programs with footage of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and an anti-war message. It claims to have accessed TV channels “Russia 24”, “Channel 1”, “Moscow 24”, & streaming services Wink and Ivi. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 7, 2022

❗️Anonymous hackers said that they hacked Russian streaming services Wink and Ivi, as well as TV channels Russia 24, First Channel, Moscow 24, and broadcasted live footage of what was happening in #Ukraine. — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 6, 2022

Паведамляюць пра ўзлом відэаплатформ Wink і IVI у Расеі, піша Nexta Live. Выглядае, што на гэтых сэрвісах замест серыялу «Афіцэры» на «Первом» хакеры ставяць ролікі тэлеканалаў «Настоящее Время» і «Дождь» пра расейкія бамбардаваньні ва Ўкраіне pic.twitter.com/xFbDFksrzp — Радыё Свабода (@svaboda) March 6, 2022

Translation of the Радыё Свабода (Radio Free Europe in Belarus) tweet, according to Google Translate:

There are reports of hacking of Wink and IVI video platforms in Russia, Nexta Live writes. It seems that instead of the series “Officers” on the “First” hackers put videos of “Nastoyaschee Vremya” and “Dozhd” on Russian services about the Russian bombing in Ukraine

Anonymous also tweeted a link to an article on the Ukrainian news site “Ukrinform” that reported the story.

An excerpt from the article (according to Google Translate, original in Ukrainian):

The international hacking group Anonymous has hacked all Russian state TV channels, now broadcasting videos of the war in Ukraine and calling on Russians to oppose the Russian genocide in Ukraine… “Today, the hacker team Anonymous hacked into the Russian streaming services Wink and Ivi (such as Netflix) and live TV channels Russia 24, Channel One, and Moscow 24 to broadcast footage of the war from Ukraine,” the statement said… Anonymous also announced the hacking of Russia Today (RT) in France. The video shows that Russian TV channels hacked by Anonymous are calling on Russians to oppose the Russian genocide in Ukraine. “We are ordinary citizens of Russia. We oppose the war on the territory of Ukraine. Russia and the Russians against the war! This war was waged by Putin’s criminal, authoritarian regime on behalf of ordinary Russian citizens. Russians, oppose the genocide in Ukraine, “the text reads.

Other Twitter accounts posted screenshots and videos that reportedly showed the hacked broadcasts.

Russian TV channels hacked, showing truth from Ukraine instead of regular broadcasts. BRAVO #Anonymous hackers pic.twitter.com/3Z2XYZZWNb — PMESII (@pmesii_insider) February 26, 2022

Someone hacked into Russian state TV channels. They feature Ukrainian music and national symbols. 🇺🇦 Internet users suspect that this may be another action by the hacker group #Anonymous, which declared a cyber war to Russia in connection with the attack on #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/XaoclymVTs — BECZKA ✌️ (@beczka_tv) February 26, 2022

This latest hacking is not Anonymous’ first foray into the online battleground related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Late last month, they claimed credit for launching cyberattacks that temporarily took down multiple Russian government websites.

