CNN Shot Outside Rittenhouse Courthouse Interrupted By Protesters Arguing On Air: ‘You Piece of Sh*t’

A segment on CNN went off the rails on Friday as supporters of Kyle Rittenhouse and protesters shouted at one another live on air in the wake of a verdict in the 18-year-old’s murder trial.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday afternoon for killing two men and wounding another during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

CNN host Ana Cabrera kicked off the segment:

I want to go to CNN’s correspondent at the courthouse, Adrienne Broaddus. You’re with the family of Jacob Blake. Jacob Blake was shot and killed by police and that’s why there were protests in the street — not killed but shot by police and severely injured, paralyzed because of it. What are you hearing from Jacob Blake’s family?

Broaddus then interviewed Blake’s uncle who said, “I just want the nation to know, assalamu alaikum, to everybody out there. We want the nation to know — the nation that you live in now isn’t the nation of the United States that we used to live in.”

Broaddus turned then to the protesters outside the courthouse behind her, “ So this is what’s unfolding. You’ve got a divide here. Don’t go away here. You have folks on the left side who feel relief, just listen in.”

Protesters can then be heard shouting at each other. “You’re un-patriot,” an unidentified woman yelled at Rittenhouse supporters, one of whom held a sign saying “Free Kyle.”

“Yeah, you trust an all-white jury,” she continued. “Now it’s all this, but a minute ago you were worried. You’re ignorant!”

“I would respect this verdict regardless!” said a man on the steps behind Broaddus.

“You piece of shit,” the woman yelled.

“So, we’re going to wrap,” Broaddus said. “That’s what’s playing out here. Two different beliefs today, and I’m going to send it back to you.”

