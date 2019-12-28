CNN uncovered archive footage of Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer arguing impeachment was political and that he wasn’t an impartial juror – back in the 1990s when Bill Clinton was being impeached.

The KFile team, lead by CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski, found footage of a 1999 interview between Schumer and Larry King – where Schumer claimed of impeachment that “this is not a criminal trial, but this is something that the Founding Fathers decided to put in a body that was susceptible to the whims of politics.”

“It is not like a jury box in the sense that people will call us and lobby us. You don’t have jurors called and lobbied. It’s quite different than a jury,” Schumer said in 1999.

Kaczynski spoke with CNN anchor Martin Savidge on CNN Newsroom Saturday. Savidge was filling in for regular anchor Fredricka Whitfield.

“What we’re seeing with Schumer is it’s very similar to what McConnell was saying just last week, where he was saying I’m not an impartial juror,” Kaczynski said. “He got attacked basically by the RNC, by his opponent, by a lot of people saying he had pre-judged the case. As we saw in the clip from Larry King in 1999, Schumer said this is not like a jury, we come to this with our pre-opinions.”

Watch above, via CNN.

