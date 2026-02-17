CNN’s KFile Challenges Hillary Clinton’s BBC Interview Downplaying Ghislaine Maxwell Link

CNN’s senior editor and KFile founder Andrew Kaczynski called out Hillary Clinton for downplaying her past associations with Ghislaine Maxwell in an interview with the BBC, citing his own past reporting that the Jeffrey Epstein accomplice was an honorary guest at the 2013 Clinton Global Initiative conference.

Speaking with the BBC in Berlin at the annual World Forum on Monday, Clinton admitted that she had met Maxwell on “a few occasions” but added: “thousands of people go to the Clinton Global Initiative so to me is not something that is really at the heart of what this matter is about.”

Taking to X on Tuesday, as video of the interview went viral, Kaczynski re-upped a story he had broken in August 2025 that revealed Maxwell was “recommended for complimentary access” to 2013 CGI conference.

“Thousands of people go to the Clinton Global Intitaive.” Maxwell did not just go to CGI, Maxwell and her charity partnered with CGI and Maxwell was an honored guest in 2013 there for her ocean charity making commitments at CGI. We saw that she had complementary access. https://t.co/I2HYt3MyXn pic.twitter.com/WWTQSouut9 — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) February 17, 2026

The article, based on previously unreported footage and documents from the event, found that “Maxwell and her charity partnered with CGI” and that the guest list noted she had “complementary access”, which sources told him “indicates her access was personally recommended by either Bill or Hillary Clinton.”

Kaczynski further noted in the report that the gesture was made “years after she was publicly accused in civil lawsuits and the press of helping Jeffrey Epstein groom and sexually abuse minors.”

The Clintons are scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee on the February 26 and 27.

In her BBC sitdown Clinton went on to accuse the Trump administration of an Epstein “cover-up” before being asked if she had “regret” about her own “links.”

“You know, we have no links. We have a very clear record that we’ve been willing to talk about, which my husband has said he took some rides on the airplane for his charitable work. I don’t recall ever meeting him,” she said.

Watch above via BBC.

