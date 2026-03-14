‘A Lot of Outrage’: CNN Reports On Trump Shocking Critics with Fundraising Photo Featuring Dignified Transfer

President Donald Trump’s latest fundraising campaign is causing “a lot of outrage” among Trump critics, according to CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski.

The president’s political action committee sent out the fundraising emails using a photo from last Saturday’s dignified transfer honoring six fallen U.S. service members who died in the ongoing military campaign against Iran.

The photo showed Trump saluting while wearing his controversial campaign baseball hat many claim should have been removed as a sign of respect, as troops solemnly transferred a flag-draped coffin.

“So, this email went out on Thursday night. It was sent by Never Surrender Incorporated — That is a political action committee that supports Donald Trump,” said the KFILE leader.

“It’s written as if it’s from Trump, it’s addressed to his supporters, and it tells people that they could sign up to receive — You can see it right there — ‘Be a member of the national security briefing.’ And there, right there is that photo…in between two links that says ‘claim your spot.’ And that link then takes you to a donation page for Trump’s political action committee.”

Kaczynski continued:

There has been a lot of outrage to this online, both before we posted our story a little bit, and a lot after we posted it, from Democratic members of Congress, Democratic Senators, former national security officials, former members of the Obama administration, who have said that this is not an appropriate use of this photo. This is an official government photo from the transfer of those remains of those service members, the six of them who were killed in Kuwait last Saturday. And it’s really it has a lot of people pretty worked up online. I don’t know in my career if I’ve ever seen a photo like this used in a fundraising email.

Kaczynski said he reached out to the White House and the Republican National Committee for comment but didn’t hear back.

“And as I said, people both online are very, very — a lot of people very upset seeing this photo used for fundraising, especially in the context of it being around a war that Donald Trump started.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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