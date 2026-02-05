CNN’s KFile Runs Deep Dive on Bill Gates-Epstein Ties: ‘More Detailed than Previously Known’

Andrew Kaczynski’s CNN KFile has done a deep dive into Microsoft’s Bill Gates’s relationship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to reveal more details “than previously known.”

According to Kaczynski, the latest tranche of files released last week by the Department of Justice included “a series of graphic, unverified allegations as well as a degree of philanthropic coordination between the two that is more detailed than previously known.”

Kaczynski wrote that the most stunning revelations involved two draft emails from July 18, 2013, that “Epstein appears to have written himself ” years after his 2008 conviction on prostitution charges.

“In these stream-of-consciousness notes, riddled with typos and vitriol, Epstein appears to claim he facilitated sexual encounters for Gates and helped him obtain medication to hide a sexually transmitted infection from his wife,” the report said.

According to the report:

Epstein claimed within one email he helped Gates get drugs, “in order to deal with consequences of sex with russian girls” and “illicit trysts, with married women.” The email also references Gates asking Epstein to provide Adderall for bridge tournaments. One draft email alleges that Gates tearfully asked Epstein to delete messages referencing an STD, “your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda,” and to delete explicit personal details about his penis.

Kaczynski added that the allegations in the emails are unverified and uncorroborated.

Gates has denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

When asked about the latest documents by CNN-affiliate Nine News in Australia, Gates answered, “Apparently Jeffrey wrote an email to himself. That email was never sent, the email is you know, false. So I don’t know what his thinking was there. It just reminds me, you know, every minute I spent with him I regret and I, you know, apologize that I did that,” Gates said.

Melinda Gates has cited her ex-husband’s relationship with Epstein as one of the reasons for their divorce after 27 years of marriage.

She told NPR on Tuesday that she felt “unbelievable sadness” about the email suggesting her ex-husband allegedly planned to secretly give her antibiotics after contracting a sexually transmitted disease from “Russian girls.”

“And I’m able to take my own sadness and look at those young girls and say, ‘My God, how did they — how did that happen to those girls?’” Melinda Gates said, adding, “I left my marriage. I had to leave my marriage. I wanted to leave my marriage. I felt I needed to eventually leave the foundation. So it’s just sad. That’s the truth.”

Read the KFile report here.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!