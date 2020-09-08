CNN’s Jim Acosta reported Tuesday night that people close to President Donald Trump don’t think the Atlantic will do lasting damage to him if the report’s anonymous sources don’t speak out publicly on the record.

Acosta told Anderson Cooper that several Trump advisers told him, “unless these sources come forward, there is not much impact.”

Trump and a number of current and former administration officials have publicly denied the report from the Atlantic on Trump allegedly disparaging fallen soldiers.

Acosta said there are people in Trump’s orbit acknowledging the report is damaging, and added that “the president was definitely stressed out about this, and saw this as potentially damaging among veterans and military voters.”

But the advisers Acosta spoke to think the anonymous sources should “put up or shut up”:

“At this point when you talk to people inside Trumpworld, yes, they can see that initially this story was damaging. They feel as though that these generals, if they’re the sources, if they’re indeed the sources behind the story, that they essentially need to put up or shut up, or else don’t see very much lasting damage from this Atlantic story.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

