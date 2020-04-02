CNN’s Cooper, Gupta Rip GA Gov’s ‘Completely Irresponsible’ Claim of Ignorance on Coronavirus Spread: ‘Inexcusable!’

CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Sanjay Gupta offered very disapproving reactions to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) and his claim that he just learned of how virulent the coronavirus can be.

When Kemp announced on Wednesday that he will put his state on lockdown, he said he didn’t know “until the last 24 hours” that Covid-19 can be transmitted by people even when they aren’t exhibiting its symptoms. This comes after weeks of warnings from medical officials, plus the other states that have issued stay-at-home orders to enforce social distancing.

When CNN covered Kemp’s announcement on Thursday, Cooper was visibly shocked as he noted that “we’ve known [about asymptomatic spread] for quite some time.”

“This is inexcusable! It’s just inexcusable,” Gupta exclaimed. “To say we just found out in the last 24 hours and that’s why we’re doing this, this is just not right. That’s an excuse. Maybe he really didn’t know that, which means someone didn’t tell him, although I find that hard to believe.”

“If the governor of a state has not briefed himself on everything about this virus, that is inexcusable,” Cooper said. He went on by arguing that there’s “no scientific rationale” for any governor in the country to not issue a stay-at-home order for their state.

While Cooper and Gupta acknowledged the pain of putting states on lockdown, they agreed that the pandemic will keep devastating the country if people don’t take precautions to reduce the spread. When the conversation eventually turned back to Kemp, Cooper said “if that’s true that he just heard that, he just learned that, then he has not been paying attention, and he is not doing his job.”

“That’s completely irresponsible,” Cooper concluded.

Watch above, via CNN.

