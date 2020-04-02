Georgia Governor Brian Kemp instituted a statewide lockdown on Wednesday to fight the spread of the coronavirus, and during that announcement he made an alarming claim: he only learned the day before that asymptomatic people can spread the disease.

Kemp has been under pressure in recent weeks as both he and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis were reluctant to enact stay-at-home orders or other social distancing policies. In a press conference from Atlanta this week, the governor announced he would put an executive order in place, and he said the “game changer” was that he very recently learned how easily the virus can be transmitted.

“The reason I’m taking this action, like I’ve continued to tell people, I’m following the data, I’m following the advice of Dr. Toomey… Finding out that this virus is now transmitting before people see signs, so what we’ve been telling people from directives from the CDC for weeks now that if you start feeling bad, stay home. Those individuals could’ve been infecting people before they ever felt bad. But we didn’t know that until the last 24 hours. And as Dr. Toomey told me, this is a game changer for us.”

Kemp’s claim that he only learned on Tuesday that people can spread Covid-19 without knowing they have it is alarming. Public health officials have been warning the country for weeks that people can be infected by the virus and pass it on without displaying any symptoms.

Washington Post notes that Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Center for Disease Control have been speaking about the virus’s asymptomatic transmission as early as February. This led to New York and other states mandating stay-at-home orders throughout March.

