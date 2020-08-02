CNN’s Brian Stelter questioned Biden campaign national press secretary TJ Ducklo on why former Vice President Joe Biden is not making himself more available to the media as the 2020 election draws closer.

In Stelter’s interview with Ducklo for Reliable Sources, the CNN host noted that President Donald Trump has done twice as many interviews as Biden over the last 2 months, so he asked Ducklo “shouldn’t you be providing Biden to the press more often?” Ducklo responded by arguing that Biden has done a plethora of interviews over the last few months, and he dug at Trump for mostly sticking to friendly outlets and interviewers.

“Look what [Trump] said to Chris Wallace a couple weeks ago,” Stelter continued. “He said ‘let Biden sit through an interview like this, he’ll be on the ground crying for mommy.’ Biden did do an interview on MSNBC the next day, so the idea that Biden can’t do an interview is a lie. But he’s going to keep lying. He’s going to keep saying it for three more months, so why not prove him wrong every day by having daily press conferences and giving daily interviews?”

Ducklo deflected by continuing to tout Biden’s press engagement while dinging Trump some more. While Stelter acknowledged that the Biden campaign has effective strategy going for themselves, “I just think that Biden owes the public access all the time, even in the midst of a pandemic.”

“Well, look…I think we are, absolutely. And I think we are drawing a contrast for folks, that this election is a choice,” Ducklo responded. “It is a choice between two candidates. Joe Biden is the polar opposite of Donald Trump in every way and his experience, in his character, in his empathy. We are drawing that contrast.”

Ever since Wallace’s interview with Trump, the Fox News host has noted that Biden has turned down interview requests from him, and he warned that that could hurt Biden down the line.

