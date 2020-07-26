Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace was the object of much praise last week over his big, newsmaking interview with President Donald Trump, but said Sunday that Democratic candidate Joe Biden declined the chance for a similar sit-down this week.

“In our interview last week with President Trump, he questioned whether his Democratic opponent Joe Biden could handle a similar encounter,” said Wallace at the end of his show. “Well this week we asked the Biden campaign for an interview, and they said the former Vice President was not available.”

When Wallace says Trump “questioned” whether Biden could handle such an interview, he is referring to a comment that got a lot of play in the days after the interview.

“Let Biden sit through an interview like this,” Trump said. “He’ll be on the ground crying for mommy. He’ll say, ‘Mommy, mommy, please, take me home.'”

The Trump campaign and the RNC have repeatedly attacked the issue of Biden not doing interviews or taking questions, and Trump has tweeted about it as well.

“We’ll keep asking every week,” said Wallace of his interview request.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News Sunday.

Update: Trump retweeted the moment.



