President Donald Trump repeatedly trashed Joe Biden over his mental acuity and stamina during his big interview with Chris Wallace.

At one point, Wallace asked Trump “how crushing would it be” if he lost in November.

A dismissive Trump asked, “You know how many times have been written off?”

He went on to insist that “I won’t lose” because “the country, in the end, they’re not going to have a man who’s shot — he’s shot, he’s mentally shot.”

Trump talked up his own stamina and his availability to the press before actually saying this:

“Let Biden sit through an interview like this. He’ll be on the ground crying for mommy. He’ll say, ‘Mommy, mommy, please ,take me home.'”

