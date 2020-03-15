CNN’s Brian Stelter today hit the Trump administration for “missteps and mistakes” that have “aggravated the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.”

He was bothered by comments yesterday from U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams saying, “Straight talk from the nation’s doctor. We really need you all to lean into and prioritize the health and safety of the American people. No more bickering, no more partisanship, no more criticism or finger-pointing. There will be plenty of time for that.”

“I need him to do his job, focus on keeping the country as healthy as possible, and do not lecture the media on how to handle this,” Stelter shot back. “Yes, the press is prioritizing public health… but criticism is part of the American democratic experiment. It’s so important to be able to criticize and challenge our leaders and demand answers.”

Stelter also went after Fox News for how some of its coverage downplayed the seriousness of the virus, while crediting

“Right-wing media did unquestionable damage by downplaying the effects of the coronavirus weeks ago. Even up until a few days ago, there were people on television were downplaying the severity of this calling it a hoax or an attempt to hurt the president. Shame on them. Of course, they’re not talking that way anymore. Most of them have grown up and realized how serious this is. And they are now talking differently at Fox. Kudos for Fox News for being at the airport this morning and pointing out the failures at the airports. Pointing out the government’s failures to test the folks who are coming back from Europe. I thought that was great accountability on Fox & Friends. I hope the president watched.”

