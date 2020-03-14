comScore

Trump Surgeon General Gets RIPPED for Telling Reporters ‘No More Criticism’ of Coronavirus Response

By Tommy ChristopherMar 14th, 2020, 2:05 pm

A seemingly endless parade of journalists and media figures blasted Trump Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams for demanding “No more criticism” of the government’s coronavirus response.

Dr. Adams delivered remarks at Saturday afternoon’s Coronavirus Task Force briefing, during which he made a plea for more focus on public health information, and what sounded to many like a directive on criticizing the coronavirus response.

“We really need you all to lean into and prioritize the health and safety of the American people. No more bickering, no more partisanship, no more criticism or finger pointing, there will be plenty of time for that,” Dr, Adams said, adding  that “We all need to hit the reset button and lean into moving forward the health and safety of the American people as our top priority.”

That remark didn’t sit well with journalists and other media figures, who saw Dr. Adams’ remark as an out-of-bounds attempt to chill the press.

Dr. Adams has also represented the task force on Sunday morning TV shows like CNN”s State of the Union, during which he claimed “the president, he sleeps less than I do and he’s healthier than I am.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

