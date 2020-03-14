Trump Surgeon General Gets RIPPED for Telling Reporters ‘No More Criticism’ of Coronavirus Response

A seemingly endless parade of journalists and media figures blasted Trump Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams for demanding “No more criticism” of the government’s coronavirus response.

Dr. Adams delivered remarks at Saturday afternoon’s Coronavirus Task Force briefing, during which he made a plea for more focus on public health information, and what sounded to many like a directive on criticizing the coronavirus response.

“We really need you all to lean into and prioritize the health and safety of the American people. No more bickering, no more partisanship, no more criticism or finger pointing, there will be plenty of time for that,” Dr, Adams said, adding that “We all need to hit the reset button and lean into moving forward the health and safety of the American people as our top priority.”

That remark didn’t sit well with journalists and other media figures, who saw Dr. Adams’ remark as an out-of-bounds attempt to chill the press.

Quite a prescription from the surgeon general. Reporters are reporting after a series of mess ups by the government in their response to the coronavirus. https://t.co/8OvVwEUVGs — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 14, 2020

Most Americans don’t know that one of the surgeon general’s duties is establishing appropriate boundaries on the Bill of Rights. https://t.co/ShSVaFBN36 — Philip Bump (@pbump) March 14, 2020

That’s literally our job. To hold the surgeon general and everyone on that stage accountable. https://t.co/VoVEsb9Du5 — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) March 14, 2020

The Surgeon General should be ashamed-what about his oath? Americans know the lies, the bickering, the partisanship, the finger-pointing (“it’s Obama’s fault”) all come from Trump. Come November, let’s put the blame where it’s due. Enough of this. https://t.co/kwdxmLLSnG — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) March 14, 2020

Amen. Also he didn’t share any useful health information that we didn’t already know. So is the scolding of those the president thinks are mean to him the Surgeon General’s only purpose for standing there? #CoronaVirusUpdates https://t.co/Od1UYDXcGe — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 14, 2020

Also why is a famed neurosurgeon the chief of HUD? And why is a media critic the Surgeon General…? — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 14, 2020

I miss when America had a real doctor as a Surgeon General and not a political correctness censor who presides over the botched response to #COVIDー19 that unleashed the #coronapocalypse just to please his boss, Trump. — Grant Stern (@grantstern) March 14, 2020

Surgeon general wants us too to stop being so nasty and unfair to Harvey Weinstein, that shit was so long ago — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) March 14, 2020

so here’s the surgeon general of the united states telling the press not to report on how trump endangered the lives of millions of people https://t.co/ZEGY5vJ1jE — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 14, 2020

Surgeon General admonishes reporters that they should not be holding government officials accountable for their actions. The real danger to the nation’s health is not to. https://t.co/pZHpLlju0z — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) March 14, 2020

Surgeon General says there shall no longer be criticism… Is that your MEDICAL opinion? https://t.co/KelfEvgUZH — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) March 14, 2020

Dr. Adams has also represented the task force on Sunday morning TV shows like CNN”s State of the Union, during which he claimed “the president, he sleeps less than I do and he’s healthier than I am.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

