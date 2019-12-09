CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin hailed Michael Horowitz’s report on Monday, saying President Donald Trump’s groundless claims of illegal FBI spying on his campaign seem to be “a total lie.”

Toobin joined Jake Tapper to talk about the Justice Department inspector general’s report, which says that even though there were serious errors in how the FBI conducted its investigations, they were launched legitimately and not rooted in political bias. Toobin was emphatic as he offered his thoughts on the report’s biggest takeaway:

“Let’s be clear about what happened today. For years and years, Donald Trump has said that the FBI and the Deep State was involved in an illegal conspiracy to bring down his campaign, that they relied on the Steele Dossier to investigate and launch this investigation. And now after years of investigation, the inspector general said not true, didn’t happen, there was nothing wrong with the origin of this investigation. So this conspiracy theory that the President of the United States has been pushing for years was a total lie.”

Toobin went on to acknowledge how Attorney General William Barr and John Durham say they disagree with Horowitz’s findings on how the case was opened.

“Based on what?” Toobin asked. “Where are his facts?”

Watch above, via CNN.

