Jeffrey Toobin Explains How the Supreme Court Allowed Trump To Become a Cryptocurrency Billionaire While President

Former federal prosecutor Jeffrey Toobin explained that President Donald Trump’s wildly profitable cryptocurrency ventures are legal, even as Trump oversees regulation – or lack thereof – of the crypto industry.

In a 927-page disclosure released on Tuesday, the president revealed that he made more than $1 billion in his crypto ventures last year, including $636 million via a Trump Organization affiliate responsible for the $TRUMP memecoin and nearly $600 million in income at World Liberty Financial, which Trump and his sons co-founded. About half of WLF was purchased last year by an investment firm backed by the United Arab Emirates. Overall, Trump made at least $2.2 billion in 2025.

Toobin appeared on Tuesday’s AC360 on CNN, where Anderson Cooper said the ventures raise “ethical concerns” and asked, “But he can do this, right?”

Toobin responded by citing Trump v. United States, a 2024 Supreme Court decision that gave the president immunity from criminal prosecution for all “official acts” while in office:

Well, the Supreme Court has said that any official action he takes may not be the subject of criminal charges. And it can’t even be investigated. And if we can just talk about crypto, the regulation of crypto is one of the hottest issues being dealt with in the executive branch now. So, he is in charge of regulating something that is putting literally billions of dollars in his pocket. But regulating crypto is an official action of the executive branch. So, under the decision of Trump v. United States, he can do whatever he wants. He can open a lemonade stand on the front lawn of the White House and take public payments in return for regulatory changes. But because that’s an official action, he’s immune from prosecution.

Cooper sarcastically responded, “That’s such a ridiculous example. Like, the next thing you’re gonna say is that he would be selling commemorative coins for a UFC fight on the front lawn of the White House.”

“That would never happen,” Toobin replied, playing along.

This month, Trump sold UFC-themed coins to capitalize on the UFC fights he hosted on the White House lawn to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the country. The prices of the coins ranged from $250 to $12,000.

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