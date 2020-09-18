CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin said Friday night, following the tragic passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, if Mitch McConnell and the Senate GOP were to push through a Supreme Court nominee before the election it would be “the greatest act of hypocrisy in American political history.”

Toobin noted how after the passing of Antonin Scalia in 2016, Republicans held up the nomination of Merrick Garland and then after Donald Trump won the election he nominated Neil Gorsuch for the seat.

Toobin went through the list Trump recently laid out for who he’d appoint to the Supreme Court, saying, “This would be a deeply, deeply right wing court, and John Roberts — who has shown signs of moderation — would be irrelevant.”

He said Democrats can either “pretend they are powerless in this situation or they can pick a fight for once”:

“The idea Mitch McConnell could engage in the greatest act of hypocrisy in American political history by stopping Merrick Garland who faced a vacancy in February of an election year, and jamming someone through when there is a vacancy in September of an election year — I don’t think that’s a foregone conclusion. I also recognize that there are only 53 Republicans in the Senate. Will Mitt Romhey go along with this? Will Lisa Murkowski? Will Susan Collins? Will Lamar Alexander?”

Anderson Cooper asked what the Democrats’ options are. Toobin said “there is political pressure on the Republican party” and some vulnerable Republicans may not want to go out on the campaign trail as “the greatest hypocrites in American history.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]