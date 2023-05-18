Colby Hall Calls Out Media’s ‘Symbiotic Relationship’ With Harry and Meghan: They Can’t Help Themselves

Mediaite Founding Editor Colby Hall tore into Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the media in light of the “near-catastrophic car chase” they had while fleeing the paparazzi this week.

Hall joined NewsNation’s Adrienne Bankert to discuss the media fervor over the incident as various sources and news observers have questioned whether the chase was as lengthy and as perilous as the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claim that it was. As Bankert asked Hall for his thoughts, she noted both the “aggressive” feelings the royal couple felt from the paparazzi, and their “love-hate relationship” with the media all while demanding privacy.

“There’s a lot of reason to be skeptical here,” Hall agreed. “Harry and Meghan wanted privacy, and that’s why they left the royal family and then proceeded to do a Netflix deal. They clearly seek the public eye, Right? There’s a symbiotic relationship between the media and Harry and Meghan.”

Hall offered Harry a measure of sympathy, saying he’s “understandably traumatized” because his mother, Princess Diana, died as the result of a car chase involving the paparazzi. On the other hand, Hall cited the police pushback on Harry and Markle while remarking that the tales from their chase sounded “absurd.”

Were there were there paparazzi that were sort of pulling their cars, you know, somewhere on the sidewalks to get around to chase these people down? Probably. It sounds like reports suggest that there were. Was anyone really a danger? I doubt it. But, you know, Harry and Meghan appear even if they’re getting sort of mocked for this, here we are talking about them. Right. And so I suspect at some point this will sort of they’ll run out of their bag of tricks because there’s only so many times you can cry wolf. And, you know, they were in Manhattan, they weren’t getting attention, they whip up this near-catastrophe.

Bankert questioned if that was a fair assessment, saying Harry and Markle most likely didn’t write the press release over the incident.

“No, but they hire people to do that for them,” Hall countered. “‘Whip that up’ is just a way to say that there is a bit of hyperbole, right? It was perhaps an exaggeration. And from their perspective, I’m sure that it was sort of rooted in their experience. I don’t know if it lasted over two hours. That sort of defies logic in my 30-plus years of living in New York.”

Watch above via NewsNation.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com