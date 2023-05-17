‘Impossible!’ Megyn Kelly Casts Doubt On Prince Harry and Meghan’s ‘Near-Catastrophic’ Car Chase

Megyn Kelly went after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for claiming they were the victims of a 2-hour car chase on the streets of New York City.

A spokesperson for the couple described the event which took place on Tuesday night after Markle received the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Award for her work in advocacy. Markle, Harry, and Markle’s mother Doria Ragland were all in the vehicle leaving the event when paparazzi began following them.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over 2 hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and 2 NYPD officers,” their spokesperson said, calling the interaction “near-catastrophic.”

Kelly who has been very vocal in her criticism of Markle and Harry, called the incident “impossible” during her live SiriusXM program The Megyn Kelly Show on Wednesday.

“Near-catastrophic. What does that mean? I mean, near-catastrophic is what we all have. Every time we look down to change the radio while we’re driving our cars or engage in the stupidity of checking a text or our phones while we’re driving, that’s near-catastrophic. It is. Anything could happen with anybody on the road around your car,” Kelly said.

As Kelly noted that there was no car accident and just paparazzi following them, she called the incident, just another “night in New York. Ask any person of interest or who’s a public person. It’s happened to me. I’ve seen it happen to others.”

The couple, through their spokesperson is attempting to block the release of the photos because of the dangerous manner with which they were obtained.

“Well, sorry, you two. But you’re in America now and in America, the press has the right to photograph you when you are in a public place or on the streets or leaving a place like the Ziegfeld Theater. That’s the way it works here. And it’s not pleasant. I’ve been followed as well, but it’s part of life in this country where we still have freedom of the press. You don’t like it? Go back home for the love of God, please go back home. Harry, take your wife with you. I don’t know how we got saddled with you to begin with,” Kelly lamented.

Kelly also highlighted an aspect of the couples story that she says doesn’t hold up.

“There is no way of having a two hour car chase in New York City in Manhattan. There just isn’t. There are too many stop signs. There are too many red lights, there is too much foot traffic, there is too much actual traffic and there’s just — it’s impossible to be in a car chase in this borough for two hours. So exactly how did that happen? It would’ve happened out of choice. The couple must have been willing participants to some extent,” Kelly said. “Because there are hundreds of places to pull over and get to safety, which is what they claim they wanted, right?”

The NYPD issued their account of the events in a statement.

“On [Tuesday] evening, May 16, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” a spokesperson for the NYPD said. “There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard.”

