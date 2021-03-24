Congressman Joe Neguse (D- CO) said on CNN Wednesday night, days after the shooting at a supermarket in his district, that Congress needs to act on gun control soon because people are “tired of excuses.”

Neguse spoke with Anderson Cooper and said hearing descriptions about the shooting made it sound “more like a war zone than a grocery store in America.”

He went on to say that “the time for inaction is over”:

“My constituents are tired of excuses. They do not want to see war scenes play out in grocery stores or movie theaters or schools. They are tired of it. And so, I am hopeful that we can ultimately make progress at the federal level and finally curb gun violence in the United States.”

He spoke in support of an assault weapons ban in particular and touted what President Joe Biden said supporting it.

Neguse lamented the “incoherent federal response” to shootings year after year, adding it “reflects the need for the Congress to address the gun violence in our country that has just metastasized over time.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

