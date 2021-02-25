Congresswoman Marie Newman (D-IL) responded to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) stunt of mocking Newman’s transgender daughter outside her office.

Newman is one of the leading proponents of the Equality Act, a proposed bill to expand civil rights protections and ban discrimination against people for their sexual orientation or gender identity. On Wednesday, Newman called for the bill’s passing before Congress and filmed herself raising a transgender pride flag outside of her office.

Newman’s office is directly across from Greene’s, who responded to her congressional colleague by referring to Newman’s daughter as her “biological son.” Greene is a staunch opponent of the Equality Act, and hours after the comment about Newman’s daughter, she posted a video of herself mocking Newman while hanging up a poster saying “There are TWO genders: Male & Female. Trust The Science!” This all comes weeks after the representative was stripped of her congressional committee assignments due to her numerous conspiracy theories and repugnant statements over the years.

Newman spoke about this on Thursday with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, saying she put up the flag because “I just wanted to make a statement so that she sees LGBTQ+ people. And so, the symbolism was simply to put the flag out there so she has to see our community every day.”

“I’m immensely proud of my daughter and that’s all anyone is asking for is to be treated as anyone else,” Newman said, “and that’s what I want Representative Greene to see.”

When asked about Greene’s sign, Newman said the congresswoman is “welcome” to put it up, but “no one’s buying it, and that is not science.” She said she had “no interest” engaging Greene over her actions and “goofy signs,” but even as Newman spoke about her continued focus on legislation, she expressed her gratitude for the bipartisan sympathy she has received over the incident.

Several Republican colleagues have reached out to me to express their concern over her hateful comments, and so this was a bipartisan reaction to her nastiness, her disrespect and her — quite frankly — loose touch with reality. So here’s what I would say is that I made my statement, I feel good she is seeing that flag every day and seeing LGBTQ folks. Whatever she chooses to do going forward, it was never meant to be a tit-for-tat or a game or anything. I just needed to make that statement to her.

Watch above, via CNN.

