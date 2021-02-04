In an unprecedented move, the full House voted to strip Qanon-supporting Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from her Education and Budget Committee assignments.

On Wednesday afternoon, the House voted 230 – 199 to remove Greene from her two committee posts, as 11 House Republicans — including moderates Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick — broke ranks to join in the effort in response to the Georgia congresswoman’s violent political rhetoric and advocacy of absurd conspiracy theories. For context, the tally included one more House Republican than the 10 who voted in favor of impeaching Donald Trump.

In a speech before the vote, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) called out Speaker Nancy Pelosi for what he noted was a punishment that the House had never undertaken before, blasting Democrats as “blinded by partisanship and politics.”

Greene’s ominous, threatening remarks, some of which she baselessly blamed on others running her social media accounts, have led to a rare intra-party rebuke from incoming Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday. McConnell, without mentioning her by name, condemned her “loony lies” and called her embrace of conspiracies a “cancer” on the Republican Party. But in a closed-door meeting with all House Republicans on Wednesday, Greene reportedly received a standing ovation from roughly half of the caucus after she spoke.

The most recent example of a member of Congress losing their committee assignments happened in 2019, when Rep. Steve King (R-IA) was removed for his posts after a series of racist and xenophobic statements. But that sanction was carried out by the House Republican leadership, not the full House.

