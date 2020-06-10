Fox News contributor and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino warned against the “Defund the Police” movement during his testimony at the House Judiciary Committee hearing on police reform, noting that police officers are real people and not “some amorphous mass.”

“The special agents I worked with, and remain friends with to this day, in the Secret Service joined members of the NYPD and New York City Fire Department on that tragic day of September 11 2001, and what they did, they sprinted into those burning buildings and personally escorted people out,” declared Bongino at Wednesday’s hearing. “As we all know, those buildings collapsed, taking many of those brave NYPD and FDNY souls with them. Those brave souls were running into the buildings. Everyone else was evacuating. These are the types of people I was honored and deeply privileged to work with.”

“The defund the police movement will target these heroes,” Bongino warned, adding, “They are the police, these people. It’s not some amorphous mass that will be affected, it’s real heroes, in real time, right now. Removing these heroes from your communities and my community will do nothing but ensure chaos and destruction. Police officers are the frontlines, putting themselves between the evil-doers among us, and the honest, hard-working Americans just yearning for some security and prosperity and a small slice of Americana.”

Bongino went on to declared that “we can, and should, commit to police accountability, there’s no question about that, but we can do it without shredding the thin wall between civilization and chaos,” revealing, “I receive an email or a text a few times a year notifying me about the death or injury of a police officer I knew, worked with, or knew someone I worked with. Imagine if that was happening at your job. Think about that just for a minute. God forbid you found that a co-worker of yours was killed or injured in the line of duty, in the course of doing their job.”

“That’s policing. That’s what they do,” he continued. “They risk their own lives for yours.”

Bongino finished his testimony by claiming that a police officer’s spouse once told him “the most wonderful sound in the world for the spouse of a police officer is the sound of Velcro at night.”

“You may be saying, why Velcro? Because it’s how a police officer’s body armor is secured to their bodies,” Bongino explained. “And when that body armor comes off, and that sound echoes in their ears, the families of these heroes know that they’re finally home safely.”

“I ask you please, with the greatest of respect and humility, please stop this Defund the Police abomination before someone gets hurt,” he concluded.

