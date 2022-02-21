‘Dead or Alive, as Long as He Isn’t on My TV’: Fox Anchor Neil Cavuto Reads Hate Mail After Near-Death Battle With Covid

Neil Cavuto returned to the airwaves on Monday after a weeks-long bout with Covid-19.

“I did get Covid again, but a far, far more serious strand,” Cavuto told Fox Business Network viewers. “What doctors call Covid pneumonia. It landed me in intensive care for quite a while and it really was touch and go.”

The immunocompromised host, who has multiple sclerosis and is a cancer survivor explained to viewers that were he not vaccinated, “I wouldn’t be here.”

Later in the day on his Fox News program, Your World, Cavuto again addressed his absence, but this time read some viewer mail he received while out.

Cavuto thanked his staff and the several guest hosts who filled in for him in recent weeks.

“I am back, and I’m betting a lot of you wondered if I would ever be back,” he said. “That was certainly the case earlier today when I returned to my Fox Business show and talked about viewers like Lisa, who wrote that she thought I had died and Fox just, well, forgot to say anything about it.”

The host proceeded to read some of the “feedback” the show received while he was away.

“Cavuto has to be out of a job. Now they’re calling it Your World. He sure sucked at it, but I hope he’s well.” – Melanie

“Not a fan, I guess.”

“Dead or alive, as long as he isn’t on my TV, it’s a good day.” – Janice

“Well, sorry about today then, Janice.”

Cavuto explained, “Now once FBN viewers finally aw me, I thought they’d be delighted. Not quite.”

“Bummer, Cavuto is back. Time to change the channel. He should have just kept his subs as they are so much better.” – Stress Free Life

“Actually, I’m convinced that was one of the subs.”

“Welcome back Neil Cavuto. Glad you’re feeling better. Is it me, or did you lose weight? Based on your track record, I’m sure you will gain it all back. God protect the workers at the nearest Ponderosa all-you-can-eat buffet.” SaltWaterConch

“That’s actually funny. Ponderosa is a theme here, by the way.”

“Welcome back, Neil, missed your sense of humor most of all. Glad to see you’re well.” – Virginia “so glad you’re back Neil… It’s that STRONG ITALIAN HERITAGE… can’t keep us down…GOD BLESS!!!” – Francesca “What are they hiding? Why is Fox not saying anything?” – Alex

Cavuto explained that he asked the Fox networks not to disclose anything about his condition.

“They were honoring my wishes,” he said. “They were respecting my privacy, though they were getting a lot of heat trying to protect that privacy. Now, I wasn’t hiding anything. I just felt that it really wasn’t a story.”

He continued, “What matters is the news. What matters is you, but this did drag on a long time, so you deserve an explanation from me.”

Just as he had done on Fox Business earlier, Cavuto explained the reason for his hiatus.

