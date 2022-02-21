Fox News and Fox Business anchor Neil Cavuto returned to the air on Monday after a weeks-long absence he revealed was prompted by a scary, life-threatening battle with Covid that landed him in the intensive care unit.

“I did get Covid again, but a far, far more serious strand,” Cavuto explained. “What doctors call Covid pneumonia. It landed me in intensive care for quite a while and it really was touch and go.”

“Some of you who wanted to put me out of my misery darn near got what you wished for,” he joked. “So, sorry to disappoint you.”

Cavuto used the opportunity to defend the Covid vaccines, which he says saved his life:

But no, the vaccine didn’t cause that. That grassy knoll theory has come up a lot. My very compromised immune system did. Because I’ve had cancer and right now I have multiple sclerosis, I’m among the vulnerable three percenters or so of the population that cannot sustain the full benefits of a vaccine. In other words, it simply doesn’t last. But let me be clear, doctors say had I not been vaccinated at all, I wouldn’t be here. It provided some defense, but that is still better than no defense.

Since Jan. 11 Cavuto had been missing from the the air at both Fox News, where he hosts Your World and Cavuto Live, and Fox Business, where he hosts Coast to Coast.

Several Fox hosts, including David Asman, Sandra Smith and Charles Payne guest-hosted his shows during the absence, but Fox did not issue a statement explaining it.

On Monday, Cavuto said he asked Fox not to issue any statement on his absence.

“I asked them not to say anything,” Cavuto said. “They were honoring my wishes out of respect for my privacy, even though they were getting a lot of heat trying to protect my privacy. I wasn’t really hiding anything. I just felt I wasn’t the story.”

Cavuto previously contracted Covid in October. He was off the air for several days, and urged his viewers to get vaccinated when he returned.

