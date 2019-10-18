Democratic Congressman Gerry Connolly blasted White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney for “gaslighting” yesterday by walking back his own comments from yesterday’s press conference.

Connolly told CNN’s Erin Burnett it’s clear so far that “Giuliani, in collusion with President Trump, is turning the Oval Office into a cesspool.”

“My sense is Mr. Giuliani keeps Donald Trump informed of his salacious activities,” he continued, “because the president takes interest in it and gets pleasure with hearing the detail, but with respect to any specific activities, who knows how much Donald Trump was made aware? But I don’t believe Donald Trump is an innocent operating in the dark victim here. I think he’s a colluder with Giuliani and I think he aided, abetted, and empowered him.”

Burnett brought up testimony from career diplomat Gordon Kent about both Giuliani and Joe Biden, the latter with respect to concerns about Hunter Biden’s Ukraine work.

Burnett also asked about Mick Mulvaney‘s attempt to walk back his own remarks about a quid pro quo with respect to Ukraine.

“They’re now gaslighting,” Connolly said, “the classic gaslighting — don’t believe what you witnessed, believe what I tell you. And there’s an Orwellian quality to this that is mind-blowing, but he said what he said. He admitted flat out in public in front of lots of witnesses there was a quid pro quo and then he went on to say ‘get over it,’ and I don’t know how you walk back or take back those words.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

