Don Lemon Calls Trump’s Bluff, Invites the ‘Many Generals’ Who Love Robert E. Lee on His Show

CNN’s Don Lemon issued a challenge on Friday night. He asked any one of the “many generals” that President Donald Trump insisted told him Robert E. Lee is their favorite to come on his show to make their case.

Lemon extended the invitation during his opening monologue.

He started off by playing a clip of Trump’s Charlotteville defense.

“I was talking about people that went because they felt very strongly about the monument to Robert E. Lee, a great general,” Trump said.

Trump continued on in the clip: “Whether you like it or not, he was one of the great generals. I have spoken to many generals here, right at the White House, and many people thought — of the generals, they think that he was maybe their favorite general.”

Lemon said that was “revisionist history” after the clip aired.

“Donald Trump says the question was answered perfectly. Of course, he does,” Lemon further said.

The CNN host then said this: “He says many generals come to the White House and tell him Robert E. Lee is their favorite. Okay, tell us which ones. Come on the program. I’d like to hear generals tell that to the American people, that Robert E. Lee was their favorite.”

Lemon then suggested that maybe those generals “exist” and “hang out with the FBI officials that Sarah Sanders told the American people were thrilled to fire James Comey only to have to come clean to the special counsel that they were all made up, that it was made up.”

He then concluded: “Here’s the thing, the president would like to distract you from the fact that white supremacists and Neo-Nazis openly paraded their hate on the streets of Charlottesville. But that is gaslighting. Gaslighting by the light of those tiki torches.”

Watch above, via CNN.

