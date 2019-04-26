Adam Schiff to Maher: Best Way to Deal With Trump, Whether We Impeach or Not, Is to ‘Vote His Ass Out of Office’

Congressman Adam Schiff (D- CA) spoke with Bill Maher tonight about the question of whether or not Congress moves to impeach President Donald Trump.

Maher talked with Schiff about the Mueller report and the takeaways about POTUS, saying that if Mueller came back with no “thumbs-up or thumbs-down” makes the impeachment issue trickier.

“If you couldn’t impeach before,” he asked, “how are you going to impeach after? Or should you? Where are you on that?”

Schiff said he’s not there on impeachment yet, but he made a point of saying if they ultimately don’t, it sends a message that the obstructive conduct laid out in the Muellre report “is non-impeachable.”

But if they do impeach him “and he is acquitted,” Schiff added, “then the message is those are not impeachable offenses.”

“At the end of the day, Bill,” Schiff concluded, “there’s only one way to deal with this problem, whether we impeach him or not, and that is to vote his ass out of office.”

