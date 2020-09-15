New audio from Bob Woodward’s conversations with President Donald Trump aired on CNN Tuesday night featuring the president going off on his political opponents, “RINOs,” and the “fake news” during a conversation about the coronavirus.

Woodward questioned Trump in July about how people will look at his response overall. Trump said, “People don’t want me to succeed.”

“Even the RINOs don’t want me to succeed,” the president added. “Bob, I have opposition like nobody has, and that’s okay. I’ve had that all my life.”

Trump said the nation “got unlucky with the virus” and claimed, “We’ve done better than any other country.”

“Other than with the press, I’ve done a great job,” Trump continued. “With the press I can’t do a good job because it’s fake. It’s fake news.”

Woodward asked Trump if he would admit to making “some mistakes in judgment on the virus.”

“I’ll see how it all turns out,” Trump responded, touting progress on vaccines.

At one point, Woodward got the conversation a little more personal and remarked upon how “I’m in the business of trying to understand other people.”

“You don’t understand me, but that’s okay,” Trump said. “You’ll understand me after the election. But you don’t understand me now.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]