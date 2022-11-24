Ex-Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Says Club Q Shooting Victims Are Facing ‘Eternal Damnation’ in Bizarre Screed
Former Donald Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis proclaimed that the people who were killed at the Club Q shooting have gone to Hell for being members of the LGBTQ community.
Ellis — known for pushing conspiracy theories, working with Trump’s doomed attempt to overturn the 2020 election, and a less-than-stellar legal career — spoke on her podcast this week about the gay nightclub shooting that left 5 people dead and over 2 dozen more injured. During her tangent about the Left rejecting ‘the truth of Christianity,” Ellis called the shooting “tragic,” then took it upon herself to determine that “even more tragic than untimely death is the five people who were killed in the nightclub that night, there is no evidence at all that they were Christians.”
So assuming that they were not, that they had not accepted the truth of the gospel of Christ and affirmed Jesus Christ as the lord of their life, they are now reaping the consequences of having eternal damnation. And that is far, far greater — we should be having that conversation. Instead of just the tragedy of what happened to the body, we need to be talking about what happened to the soul and the fact that they are now in eternal separation from our lord and savior Jesus Christ.
Ellis’ remarks were picked up by the media in recent days, and they were met with outrage from those who blasted her judgment of the shooting victims and presuming they’ve all met “eternal damnation.” In the past day, Ellis repeatedly doubled down on Twitter while reacting to her critics.
H/T Eric Hananoki
Watch above.
