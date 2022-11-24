Ex-Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Says Club Q Shooting Victims Are Facing ‘Eternal Damnation’ in Bizarre Screed

Former Donald Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis proclaimed that the people who were killed at the Club Q shooting have gone to Hell for being members of the LGBTQ community.

Ellis — known for pushing conspiracy theories, working with Trump’s doomed attempt to overturn the 2020 election, and a less-than-stellar legal career — spoke on her podcast this week about the gay nightclub shooting that left 5 people dead and over 2 dozen more injured. During her tangent about the Left rejecting ‘the truth of Christianity,” Ellis called the shooting “tragic,” then took it upon herself to determine that “even more tragic than untimely death is the five people who were killed in the nightclub that night, there is no evidence at all that they were Christians.”

So assuming that they were not, that they had not accepted the truth of the gospel of Christ and affirmed Jesus Christ as the lord of their life, they are now reaping the consequences of having eternal damnation. And that is far, far greater — we should be having that conversation. Instead of just the tragedy of what happened to the body, we need to be talking about what happened to the soul and the fact that they are now in eternal separation from our lord and savior Jesus Christ.

Ellis’ remarks were picked up by the media in recent days, and they were met with outrage from those who blasted her judgment of the shooting victims and presuming they’ve all met “eternal damnation.” In the past day, Ellis repeatedly doubled down on Twitter while reacting to her critics.

Not only is this gross but it’s also grossly false. I never blamed the victims (in fact I said their murders were just as tragic as a mass shooting in a church). I said these people, like you and me, are responsible for continuing in sin or repenting and following Christ. https://t.co/VSoXh8brGs pic.twitter.com/aRtGsKpqVz — Jenna Ellis 🍊🦅 (@JennaEllisEsq) November 23, 2022

This is literally what the Bible teaches, Brian. ANYONE who does not repent and become saved will be eternally separated from God. If you don’t believe in God and don’t care you’re separated from Him, why do you care that I believe this is true? https://t.co/7dyKGZM5T6 — Jenna Ellis 🍊🦅 (@JennaEllisEsq) November 24, 2022

How am I judging them? The Bible says if anyone does not repent of their sin and accept Christ as Lord, they are not saved. I said there is no evidence these 5 were saved, so *assuming* they were not, they are now eternally separated from Christ. Listen to what I actually said. — Jenna Ellis 🍊🦅 (@JennaEllisEsq) November 24, 2022

Fan mail from people who clearly did not listen to the show is always my fav. No one is justifying the murders, Mark. The victims absolutely deserve justice. Put down the HuffPo and pick up the Bible. pic.twitter.com/MbUv3jmKva — Jenna Ellis 🍊🦅 (@JennaEllisEsq) November 24, 2022

What’s happening now to people who are willing to stand up and simply object to the LGBTQ agenda will be even worse when they officially add MAPs (“Minor Attracted Persons”—pedophilia) to their protected class lexicon. Stand. Firm. — Jenna Ellis 🍊🦅 (@JennaEllisEsq) November 24, 2022

The leftists are outraged that I said there is no biblical evidence the victims of the Club Q shooting (or the shooter) were Christians. Why do you care whether or not they believed in a God and a religion you hate? You don’t, it’s fake—just an excuse to call me silly names. — Jenna Ellis 🍊🦅 (@JennaEllisEsq) November 24, 2022

If you don’t believe God is real or hell is a literal place, why are you so outraged that Christians believe people who haven’t repented and aren’t saved will spend eternity in damnation and separation from God? Because you know the Truth and want to deny consequences for sin. — Jenna Ellis 🍊🦅 (@JennaEllisEsq) November 24, 2022

H/T Eric Hananoki

Watch above.

