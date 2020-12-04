Jenna Ellis, attorney for President Donald Trump, visited Fox Business to push a voter fraud conspiracy which has already been rejected by Republican election officials.

Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo brought Ellis in, on Friday morning, with a video showing Georgia election workers moving suitcases from underneath a table.

“You see individuals going to this table, and underneath the table there are suitcases, apparently those suitcases are full of ballots,” Bartiromo said. “First, the election officials told everybody in the room, ‘It’s time to go home, let’s clear out.’ Everybody cleared out except for those three people you see there, and those three people were among the people who were taking suitcases out from under the table.”

Bartiromo introduced Ellis and asked her to give context to the footage.

“Jenna, what incredible pictures you were able to find, with those people taking ballots,” Bartiromo said. “What exactly was going on? Walk us through that video. What are we looking at?”

“Absolutely shocking, Maria,” Ellis said. “What happened is that at about 10:30 at night in that voting center location, the election officials told everyone to just go home, stop counting. And then four people remained behind. And you can see from the video that they reached under a table, and took out four big boxes of ballots and kept scanning them through, through the night.

“And so this is what, my co-counsel Mayor Rudy Giuliani described as the smoking gun. This verified the testimony that we already had from other poll watchers, and other people who were there, who said that they had to leave, and that they described all of these irregular activities, and the violations against the law. And importantly, I don’t think anyone honest can actually look at this video, and then all of the evidence that we’ve presented through the testimony of these very credible witnesses who are patriots just coming forward explaining all violations of the law they’ve seen all across these six states. And I don’t think about any honest person can look at this and say, ‘Yeah, this was an election that was conducted fairly, there’s nothing to see here. Let’s move on.”

Only, Republican election officials in Georgia have rejected that account of the footage. Gabriel Sterling, a Republican who is Georgia’s election implementation manager, told the fact-checking website Lead Stories that there was nothing “bizarre or odd” about the video. The workers who left are known as “cutters.” Their job is to open absentee ballot envelopes and verify ballots before they are scanned. It is not their job to count the votes, as Ellis claimed. The workers who stayed are the ones who are actually in charge of the scanning and counting.

Further, Frances Watson — chief investigator for Georgia’s Republican secretary of state Brad Raffensperger — told Lead Stories that the alleged boxes of ballots being pulled out from under the table were actually empty.

“There wasn’t a bin that had ballots in it under that table,” Watson told Lead Stories. “It was an empty bin and the ballots from it were actually out on the table when the media were still there, and then it was placed back into the box when the media were still there and placed next to the table.”

Watson added that the only ballots scanned during this time had been opened by the other observers.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]