President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that Iran “did slip something through” in an attack that left three U.S. service members dead in Jordan several days ago.

Trump, flanked by Lebanon President Joseph Aoun at the White House, said he would be attending the dignified transfer of the troops at Dover Air Base.

“I’ll be going to Dover for something that I feel — it’s a great honor for me to do it,” Trump said before repeating his pledge that “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump then went on to describe the current state of the war with the Islamic regime, touching on the Iranian missile strike in Jordan.

“We are doing very well,” Trump said. “We are degrading them at levels that nobody thought was possible. They are being degraded really so seriously. They did slip something through in Jordan.”

He then proceeded to blame the attack on “other operators” in Jordan, saying, “We’ve stopped almost everything, but when you let other people do your job with the United States, we let other people do the job. And sometimes it doesn’t work out so well.”

The missile attack on the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan hit a housing unit for U.S. troops, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday night.

Killed in the strike were 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, according to the Defense Department.

A third service member was reportedly listed as missing in action following the attack. The Defense Department has since recovered unidentified remains from the area, according to reports.

Watch above via Fox News.

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