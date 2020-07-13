During his press conference Monday on the coronavirus pandemic in his state, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was briefly heckled by someone blasting his response to the virus.

“Shame on you! You are an embarrassment!” the protester shouted. “We are getting record-breaking cases every day and you are doing nothing! You are falsifying information and you are misleading the public! Over 4000 people have died and you are blaming the protesters. You guys have no plan and you’re doing nothing. Shame on you!”

The protester — who was escortd out of the room — identified himself on Twitter with video he recorded, saying DeSantis and Miami-Dade mayor Carlos Gimenez “know they are an embarrassment to FL and that their incompetence and lack of planning has resulted in the current public health crisis.”

I just interrupted a press conference in Miami-Dade to let governor @RonDeSantisFL and @MayorGimenez know they are an embarrassment to FL and that their incompetence and lack of planning has resulted in the current public health crisis. 4,381 people have died so far in FL pic.twitter.com/q6SozHfT8o — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) July 13, 2020

