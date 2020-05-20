Fmr Trump VA Sec. Shulkin Warns on Hydroxychloroquine: ‘Simply Isn’t Good Medical Advice’

David Shulkin, who served as Veterans Affairs Secretary during the Trump administration from 2017 to 2018, appeared on CNN Wednesday warning against taking hydroxychloroquine.

Shulkin told Brooke Baldwin, “A lot of studies have come out, none have shown evidence to say that this is an effective drug against the treatment or the prevention of Covid-19.”

He brought up some of those studies and said, “I think this is important to follow the research… If the research shows different findings, then of course we would change our recommendations, but at this point to take a drug that has no effectiveness or no known effectiveness but potential harm just doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

Keilar asked Shulkin if he’s surprised that a physician treating the president may have agreed to prescribe this.

“This is a decision that a doctor has to make with their patient,” he said. “And I am surprised at this recommendation, particularly because the FDA has come out and recommended that there be extreme caution and giving this drug.”

“Taking drugs that have not shown any effectiveness to work and have potential harm, as it is in the case of hydroxychloroquine, just simply isn’t good medical advice,” he added.

You can watch above, via CNN.

