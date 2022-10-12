Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Says Current Trump Lawyer ‘Got Wrapped Up into the Stupidity of Donald Trump’

Michael Cohen, a former personal attorney for Donald Trump, said the former president’s current lawyer is in over her head.

Lawyer and former One America News host Christina Bobb signed a statement to the U.S. Department of Justice in June saying that to the best of her knowledge, no government documents remained at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. But in August, FBI agents executed a search warrant at the residence where they found thousands of more documents, some of which are classified.

Bobb has faced questions over whether she knew official material was still present at Mar-a-Lago.

“How does he keep getting people to do what you once did?” Wallace asked.

“As the former president of the Trump Organization, you don’t want to lose your job,” Cohen answered. “On top of that, you don’t really think that this is going to become a big issue.”

Cohen went on to note reports that Bobb had been pressured to sign the statement to the DOJ by other members of Trump’s inner circle.

Wallace cited Trump’s track record and asked how he can keep finding lawyers to represent him.

“What makes it possible for him to sign on more lawyers and fixers?” she asked.

“He’s taking the bottom of the barrel,” Cohen replied. “I mean, she was what – a host for OAN? That’s not who you want to be signing off on documents. And I do feel sorry for her. She got wrapped up into the stupidity of Donald Trump.”

He added that Trump is a “narcissistic sociopath.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com