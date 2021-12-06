Former Trump Lawyer Who Claimed Congress Didn’t Have to Certify Biden’s Win Says He Has to Abide By Subpoena From Congress

Right-wing lawyer John Eastman, who falsely claimed that Congress did not have to certify Joe Biden’s presidential electoral victory, said on Monday that he had to abide by the subpoena he received from Congress.

Eastman, according to a recent book by The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, wrote a six-point memo that stated that Vice President Mike Pence, who oversaw the tallying and certifying of Biden’s victory, could disregard the election results.

However, on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight on Monday, Eastman said that there was no going around Congress as it pertained to being subpoenaed last month by the House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“Why comply?” asked Tucker Carlson. “I mean, honestly, at this point, look, if it’s totally fake. This is just some Soviet show trial, which it is, why would the rest of us have any kind of obligation to play along with it, honestly?”

“Well, we shouldn’t but Congress has the power to issue criminal contempt,” responded Eastman. “Normally, those don’t go anywhere and such charades as this. But the Department of Justice is fully in line. And, you know, they’ve already brought one criminal indictment against one of the people that refused to comply.”

That indictment was against former senior Trump adviser Steve Bannon for refusing to appear before the committee.

“And the phone companies, I think, would prefer not to comply, but they’re going to be held in criminal contempt if they don’t,” continued Eastman. “So they have now forced me and my lawyers to work with some of these other people to file a court action to try and block these unbelievably expensive and unconstitutional subpoenas of our private records and communications.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

