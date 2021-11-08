BREAKING: January 6 Committee Subpoenas Jason Miller, Michael Flynn, John Eastman, and More

The January 6 select committee has issued subpoenas for more Trumpworld figures.

The committee announced subpoenas against Trump 2020 senior advisor Jason Miller, Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien, former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Trump 2020 national executive assistant Angela McCallum, and former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik.

Miller is being questioned because, per the committee, he “coordinated with Mr. Trump and Rudolph Giuliani, and claimed in public press events that the election was rigged.”

Days before the 2020 election, Miller declared that Democrats would “steal” it.

Flynn, you may recall, has said a lot of crazy things about the election, and he was reportedly a key figure in an insane December Oval Office meeting where Flynn allegedly flipped out on a Trump adviser for “not fighting.”

Eastman, of course, has come under intense scrutiny for his bonkers memo outlining how then-Vice President Mike Pence could overturn the results of the 2020 election.

