Fox Analyst Throws Cold Water on Hunter Biden Charges: ‘Real Jail Time is Not Much of a Possibility’

Fox News contributor and former deputy independent counsel Solomon Wisenberg threw cold water on the idea that President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden could receive “real jail time” for federal gun charges on Thursday.

On Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, host Laura Ingraham said, “He’s technically facing big prison time over federal gun charges after that sweetheart plea deal actually collapsed,” before questioning, “But is this all a smokescreen to hide the other crimes that involve others in the Biden family?”

After Ingraham asked Wisenberg for his thoughts on the “possibility” of “real jail time” for Hunter Biden, Wisenberg replied, “Real jail time is not much of a possibility, Laura, but really, in terms of [Department of Justice Special Counsel David] Weiss, he’s damned if he does and he’s damned if he doesn’t.”

Wisenberg argued:

If he didn’t indict and let the speedy trial clock run out, he would be criticized for that, deservedly so, and so he did the minimum he had to do, I think, to save face. So I don’t think the fact that he indicted Hunter today or had the grand jury do it is part of a vast cover-up, it’s just that there are other cover-ups going on and that’s important to point out.

Former Trump impeachment lawyer David Schoen then weighed in, telling Ingraham, “Hunter’s got one of the most experienced criminal lawyers in the country in Abbe Lowell, and he’s a pretty wise lawyer also, so I think he’s going to try his best to negotiate first to get that diversion agreement back in place, but I think if he has to litigate it he certainly will and he’s a tough fighter.”

Hunter Biden was indicted on three federal gun charges, Thursday, which carry a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $750,000 fine.

