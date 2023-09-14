BREAKING: Hunter Biden Indicted for Gun Charges, Faces 10 Years in Prison

Hunter Biden was indicted on three federal charges stemming from his possession of a gun as a drug user and making false statements, court documents revealed Thursday. The combined charges carry up to 10 years in prison if Hunter, the son of President Joe Biden, is convicted.

7. On or about October 12, 2018, in the District of Delaware, the defendant, Robert Hunter Biden, in connection with the acquisition of a firearm, that is, a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver with serial number RA 551363 from Company 1, licensed under the provisions of Chapter 44, Title 18, United States Code, knowingly made a false and fictious written statement, intended and likely to deceive that dealer with respect to a fact material to the lawfulness of the sale of the firearm under the provisions of Chapter 44, Title 18, United States Code, in that defendant, Robert Hunter Biden, provided a written statement on Form 4473 certifying he was not an unlawful user of, and addicted to, any stimulant, narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance, when in fact, as he knew, that statement was false and fictitious.

JUST IN: Hunter Biden has been indicted on three charges related to false statements in the purchase of a fiream. See the indictment here.https://t.co/mgBhsi2l2e pic.twitter.com/Xu3acEwGZO — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 14, 2023

Special Counsel David Weiss announced that he would seek a grand jury indictment against the president’s son after Hunter Biden’s plea deal fell apart earlier this summer. Hunter was expected to plead guilty to a gun charge and two misdemeanor tax offenses, but the deal was scuttled when the judge pointed out that the two parties were in disagreement over the deal’s terms and the scoop of immunity Hunter would recieve. Weiss was subsequently appointed special counsel, granting him expanded power to charge Hunter as negotiations came to an impasse.

The charges are one count of False Statement in Purchase of a Firearm, one count of False Statement Related to Information Required to be Kept By Federal Firearms Licensed Dealer, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Person who is an Unlawful User of or Addicted to a Controlled Substance. The indictment comes after conservatives previously denounced the “sweetheart deal” behind Hunter’s plea agreement, and they launched an impeachment inquiry this week to investigate the Biden family for alleged corruption and criminality tying the president to his son’s foreign business dealings.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

