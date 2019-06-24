Fox & Friends bashed Pete Buttigieg on Monday morning over his handling of protesters at his town hall over the weekend in his hometown of South Bend.

Tensions were high on Sunday when Buttigieg and Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski spoke to constituents about the police shooting of Eric Logan, an African American man. Protesters repeatedly heckled Buttigieg during the event, and Fox & Friends was not impressed as they covered how he handled the strife between the African American and law enforcement communities.

“He looked overwhelmed by women, he looked small when he needed to look big,” Brian Kilmeade started. “He seemed detached from the community – what was going on in his mind, we didn’t know because he didn’t do much talking.”

The conversation continued with the curvy couch remarking on how some of the hecklers called Buttigieg a “traitor” for siding with the police and not being around his town all the time while running for president. Rachel Campos-Duffy was on as a guest host, and she said she was “surprised” to see Buttigieg hold the town hall from behind a desk.

“I’ve never seen my husband [Congressman Sean Duffy (R-WI)] ever hold a town hall like that,” Campos-Duffy said. “This is a moment for him to prove he’s presidential, even just his body language looks weak and out of control.”

Steve Doocy continued by bringing up a tweet in which David Axelrod called the town hall an “unanticipated test” for Buttigieg.

Watching this Town Hall on the police shooting in SB reminds that presidential races are a series of tests. Some, like debates, you can anticipate Others you cannot. @PeteButtigieg faces one of those unanticipated tests now. Thru it, we will learn more about him. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) June 23, 2019

Kilmeade concluded that it was “so far so not good and I’m sure this comes now” when people consider Buttigieg’s record.

Watch above, via Fox News.

