Fox & Friends Raises Alarm on ‘Copycat’ Threats to Schools After Uvalde Massacre: ‘What’s Going On With Young People?’

Fox & Friends expressed concern about whether the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas sets the stage for other individuals to target schools and make violent public threats.

On Tuesday, the show focused on the public debate over gun control in the aftermath of the shooting. As the panel focused on the disturbing behavior the shooter exhibited before the attack, Will Cain pivoted to note “there is clearly an issue with a copycat trend in the wake of these tragedies.”

The show proceeded to run through the recent news reports that an 18-year-old in Florida allegedly posted pictures of himself with a rifle, a handgun, and tactical gear, and the picture came with the caption “Hey Siri, directions to the nearest school.”

“Whatever would possess that 18-year-old to do it?” Steve Doocy exclaimed. Ainsley Earhardt suggested “the attention,” to which, Doocy replied in shock “I don’t know, but I mean, he is in trouble right now.”

Doocy also used the segment to focus on another young man from Florida, a 10-year-old, who was also arrested and charged with making threats to carry out a mass shooting. Fox & Friends also brought up another related story from the area about a woman who reportedly threatened to go to a high school graduation ceremony with a bomb strapped to her.

Cain concluded this story roundup by assessing “our problem is clearly deeper than the gun” in terms of America’s solution to gun violence.

“Look at these threats! What’s going on with young people?” Cain asked. “Ten credible threats across the United States of kids threatening to do something to shoot up a school. They go from Massachusetts to California. They are all across the country. They are always young men, and they are 18 years old down to 10 years old…This is happening across our country. What sickness, what sickness is driving this insanity?”

