A Fox News guest is troubled about the “environmental impact” of migrants leaving trash at the southern border.

“The mess you have seen in some videos from the border… miles of trash, clothing, personal belongings, plastic bottles — left behind by migrants lining the border,” said Host Sandra Smith on America Reports. “Experts are now raising concern about the environmental impact this is going to have on those federal lands, a lot of it precious wildlife areas in the United States.”

Smith’s guest, Mark Krikorian with The Center for Immigration Studies, said the land is wilderness without any infrastructure to handle the litter.

“Look, everybody creates trash, I create trash, you create trash. But these are places, wildlife sanctuaries, and what have you, there aren’t supposed to be any people to create the trash. Illegal immigration and the Biden administration’s tolerance and, frankly, almost invitation to illegal immigration, is luring people to cross in places where we shouldn’t have this volume of people, and it creates this kind of environmental disaster,” Krikorian said.

“I mean, I’ve been on various parts of the border, I remember once I was at an Indian reservation and went along with the garbage department picking up trash from aliens who had come through,” he continued. “It’s bad and it’s terrible. It doesn’t just look bad, it spreads, you know, disease and problems because you have diapers and stuff in there, it’s just a mess. People are not supposed to be in these places. The infrastructure isn’t there to deal with this kind of trash.”

Title 42, the Covid-era measure that made it more difficult for migrants to request asylum, is set to expire at midnight Friday, and conservatives are worried it will create a wave of humanity trying to cross into the United States. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas emphasized this week that the expiration won’t mean the border will be “open” for migrants to come through illegally.

Watch the Fox News clip above.

