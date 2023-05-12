Bryon Donalds Trashes CNN After It Featured Him on Trump Town Hall Panel, Says They ‘Weren’t Really Prepared to Hear’ from Him

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) criticized CNN pundits for not being “prepared to hear” what he had to say on the network Wednesday night after its town hall with former President Donald Trump.

After the 70-minute town hall concluded, CNN welcomed Donalds and several other talking heads in studio for their reactions.

“Is there anything that would ex-exclude him, even if he is someone that Republican voters want back in office because of the things he did in terms of policy?” David Axelrod asked Donalds. “Like, could he go out and kill somebody? Could he–is there anything that would be–that you would consider beyond the pale?”

“At the end 0f the day, this is always going to be at the hands of the voters,” Donalds responded. “The voters are gonna decide who they want to support. Polling would dictate that they want to support Donald Trump by a wide margin in the Republican Party.”

Donalds appeared on Friday’s edition of The Story of Fox News to do discuss.

“They came at you, they didn’t let you speak for a really long time,” host Martha MacCallum told him. “And when they did come to you, that was just one example of how you were treated. What did you make of that?”

“What I made of it was, is that they didn’t–weren’t really prepared to hear the perspective of somebody that views politics differently and doesn’t get caught up the showmanship or the circus of politics, but cares far more about the substance and actually how things get done,” Donalds responded. “And so, while they’re concerned about President Trump’s response or answers on January 6 or the 2020 election, what really matters to voters is what is happening right now.”

