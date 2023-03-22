Fox News Host Slams Trump’s ‘Allegations of Grooming’ Aimed at DeSantis: ‘We Are Debasing Ourselves’

Trey Gowdy, a Fox News host and former GOP congressman, took aim at former President Donald Trump on Wednesday over his ongoing and “preposterous” attacks on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Gowdy spoke with Fox News anchor Dana Perino on America’s Newsroom to react to DeSantis’s recent interview with Piers Morgan, in which DeSantis hit back a bit at Trump.

“Trey, how do you look at this 2024 race as it’s shaping up? You have Ron DeSantis, who has not declared he’s running, but it seems like he’s going to, taking a little bit of a shot back at President Trump,” Perino asked.

“Yeah Dana, I would actually call that self-defense,” Gowdy replied, adding:

I mean, Ron has been taking on taking on weaponry, taking on attacks for weeks now. I mean, you mentioned he had an overwhelming victory in November, and yet one of President Trump’s surrogates accused Ron of fixing the vote. Another one of President Trump surrogates said that he was backed by George Soros. So, I mean, at a certain point, whether are running for president or not, you have to defend yourself. I don’t know. I have not. After all, I we served together. I have not asked him if he’s running for president. I think other people are going to get in. But, you know, Dana, I mean, the whole process is really so degrading. I mean, you’ve got allegations of grooming high school students when you were teacher, all this fixation over nicknames.

“I mean, we’re picking the leader of the free world, the leader of the most important country in the world and we are debasing ourselves with having these little quarrels over nicknames and allegations that go back 30 years that are really preposterous. I just think we ought to do better than that,” Gowdy concluded after running through some of Trump’s more bombastic attacks on DeSantis.

Perino quickly pivoted to a discussion of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who is believed to be looking at indicting Trump any day now.

“I want to play one other sound bite for you. This is where Ron DeSantis is talking about the potential of Alvin Bragg here in New York trying to arrest President Trump. Listen here on that,” Perino said before rolling a clip.

“If you are a very strident prosecutor in disguise on the left and you’re not prosecuting a lot of crimes, Manhattan’s gotten less safe. You’re going to go after somebody on the other side for some novel offense. That just does not inspire confidence. And people see that as weaponizing the justice system. So I think it’s fundamentally wrong to do that. And, you know, I just made it be known,” DeSantis told Morgan.

“And House Republicans, where you used to be, they have decided to try to investigate, brag on this, as well as he won’t turn over documents. We’ll see if he ends up having to testify. How do you see this?” Perino asked.

“This would be one of those rare instances where even people on the left ought to be able to say, this is the wrong fact pattern, this is the wrong jurisdiction, and it’s being brought by the wrong person. President Trump may have legal exposure and other cases. I don’t know. He may, but this is the weakest case factually,” concluded Gowdy.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

