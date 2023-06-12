Fox News Legal Analyst Spells Out Peril For Trump: He Could Die in Prison If Prosecution Proves Just ‘One Count’

Fox News Analyst Jonathan Turley painted a grave outlook for former President Donald Trump following the unsealed indictment alleging he violated the Espionage Act.

Turley has previously been aggressive in his defense of most — if not all — of Trump’s legal problems but has previously called the unsealed indictment “extremely damning.”

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, he was prompted by anchor Shannon Bream who had just featured Trump Attorney General Bill Barr saying that he thinks “Trump is toast,” adding that these are “federal criminal statutes that have years in prison attached to them.”

“The problem is, he has to run the table,” Turley replied. “All the government has to do is stick the landing on one count, and he could have a terminal sentence. We’re talking about crimes that have a ten or 20-year period as a maximum.”

“The evidence here is quite strong.” he continued before hedging a tad. “Now, we have not heard the other side. Generally, the indictments are a lot stronger on the day they are issued than on the next day, so [Trump’s attorneys] may be able to knock down some of these issues,” he added. “But some of the evidence is coming from his former counsel, and these are very damaging statements made against him. It may be hard to move those.”

Turley is referencing Evan Corcoran whose testimony under oath to Special Counsel Jack Smith is cited in the indictment.

“The fact is both things may be true. Yes, the Justice Department may have been out to get him, but he made it easy,” Turley said. “If you look at what is being described in this indictment, confronted with someone he thought was trying to get him, he could not. He made it more easy for them to do so.”

