Fox News Reporter Pours Cold Water on Biden Corruption Allegations: Regardless GOP Still ‘Going For the Jugular’

Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram poured cold water on House Republicans’ accusations that an FBI document alleges President Joe Biden received bribes.

Pergram joined Fox’s The Story on Thursday to explain the latest Capitol Hill drama involving the House Republicans’ investigation into the Biden family.

“House oversight members now able to view an FBI document that alleges a potential criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national. Moments ago, President Biden called the whole thing ‘malarkey,’” began anchor Martha MacCallum, introducing the segment.

“For the first time, members of the House Oversight Committee were able to view the FBI 1023 document. Republicans contend the document points to a legal problem for the president,” Pergram began before playing clips of House Republicans.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Joe Biden is guilty of bribery 100%. I mean, there was two separate transactions, one that went to Joe Biden for $5 million, one that went to Hunter Biden for $5 million. So, I mean, if that’s not grounds for criminal activity, I don’t know what is,” said Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL).

“About a dozen GOP members viewed the document in a classified setting at the Capitol. But a source familiar with the document tells Fox, quote, ‘The document does not say Joe Biden received any payments.’ Still, the GOP is going for the jugular,” Pergram then noted.

Source familiar with the FBI document reviewed by Oversight Cmte mbrs today tells Fox the following: “To be clear, the document does not say Joe Biden received any payments.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 8, 2023

“The informant is an FBI paid informant. Very credible, actually, one of the most credible ones the FBI has, but they’re not a credible or useful informant if the FBI hides this information and doesn’t bring it out for an investigation and for prosecution,” added Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in another clip.

“Democrats dismissed allegations from the right,” Pergram added, before a clip of Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

“The Oversight Committee is a complete and total embarrassment right now. They have failed to do any damage, politically, to President Biden, which is the standards by which they have themselves said they expect to be judged,” Jeffries said.

Pergram concluded his report, noting, “The Oversight Committee canceled a planned contempt of Congress vote for FBI Director Christopher Wray today. That came after Wray allowed all committee members to see the document. Plus, the FBI offered two other documents to leaders of the committee.”

